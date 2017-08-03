Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Nordic News – July 2017

Did someone say August? That’s right! With the year whizzing by and summer taking hold – although it has definitely already left for some of us, as I type this looking out over my very very rainy garden in London – I’m here to remind you all of the exciting Nordic news from the past few weeks including stunning new editorials, beauty must-haves, Instagram favourites, and the winner of the International Woolmark Prize’s European regional final.

  • Our beautiful beauty editor Mariam has let you inside her make-up bag to show you all of her favourite products for this summer including Ole Henriksen’s SPF 15 moisturizer and Lancôme’s Juicy Shaker!
  • EDITORIAL: Don’t Break My Love – Shot for us by the wonderful Illa Bonany.
  • Amanda Delara’s new EP ‘Rebel’ is a voice confidence and change for the new generation. Inspired by her family’s upbringing in Iran and mixed with soaring vocals and pop samples, we are loving the soulful hip-hop vibe of her latest release! (Buy Amanda’s EP here)
  • Does your Instagram feed need an injection of new Scandi cool? Step right this way for a Part 1 & Part 2 of our Top Nordic Instagrammers!
  • Swedish designer Louise Linderoth recently graduated from The Swedish School of Textiles and has taken on new challenges by designing solely for wheelchairs users, Louise’s designs are fresh and interesting!

nordic news

Tags: ,

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

Related Posts

europeanregional2017

L’Homme Rouge Wins Europe Regional – International Woolmark Prize

Okay, are you guys ready? Remember this post where we…

Continue reading...

Nordic News – June 2017

June has been the month of great fashion collaborations, a…

Continue reading...

Wood Wood Hearts Champion… Again

This year Champion has been the streetwear brand to keep…

Continue reading...