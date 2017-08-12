Halo has created the perfect and optimal gear for when you are going into battle. Newline HALO presents the Boot Camp collection, designed for life behind enemy lines.
The brand’s founder served in a parachute unit called Aalborg Tactical Wing when he first started the brand in 1981. Halos Boot Camp collection pays tribute to this, with a renewal of the classic tracksuit from those early days, and the letters ATW printed on shoulders of the garments. The collection also salutes an old Danish training program that was repeated in army barrack gyms at that time, with training gear in soft cotton materials that clearly reference the workout aesthetics of that era.
Halo delivers running jerseys, hoodies and camo printed running tights. Everything in dusty green and gray nuances, with a little bit of eye-catching orange and yellow. The focus of the collection lays on functionality, comfort and the innovative use of materials.
So whatever battle you are going into, you know where to look for the perfect outfit!
Photos: Bobby Anwar – @bobbyanwar
Tags: cphfw, Halo, ss18
Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.
