MUNTHE SS18: Pussy Gone Wild?

An important and gentle thought, which was the theme of the Munthe SS18 show in Copenhagen. The designer, Naja Munthe, wanted to encourage people to donate, smile to a stranger and simply give back more to those surrounding us with her spring-summer collection.
The setup was really nice, especially the fact that Freja Kirk performed live during the entire presentation. Strolling around and flirting while the models were walking their (predictable) walk.
The first part of the presentation was appealing, skirts in well-processed cut-outs and materials combined in interesting ways. The middle and last part of the collection felt less creative; for instance, the hoodies with prints took my mind to Victoria’s Secret.
Freja Kirks’ feminist and forward-thinking approach, singing words like “pussy gone wild”, in this setup made me a bit confused. It didn’t feel like that approach went in line with the sweet looks and the sometimes lack of diversity [models]. But it also made me think that this might be what we need sometimes: Getting important stuff (which Kirk sang about) seen or heard in settings where it usually isn’t. Maybe that’s an efficient way to give attention to more important agendas?
Anyway, sorry for zoning out. Here are some images from Munthe SS18!
