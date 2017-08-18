The Lovechild 1979 aesthetic is feminine yet grounded by masculine, tailored silhouettes and instantly recognized by beautiful detailing.
Their spring/summer 18 collection is inspired by the American artist Cy Twombly, with his paintings introduced as prints and patterns for the collection. Lovechild takes us back to the seventies with a flower power collection full of beautiful prints, ruffle details and silky materials with a retro feeling and florals being a big part of the collection together with lemon orchards. The color palette stretches across the rainbow, and besides amazing statement dresses, Lovechild showed some more laidback looks consisting of wide legged pants, dress jackets and cleaver tailoring.
The collection is very wearable, with the suits bringing some very much needed edge to the collection and gives it a good contrast to the sweet and feminine dresses.
ph: copenhagenfashionweek.com
Tags: Cy Twombly, lovechild 1979, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
