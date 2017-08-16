Ivan Grundahl SS18: Sophisticated Roughness

Ivan Grundahl’s aesthetic is one of dark Nordic minimalistic fashion, the brand combines layering and structure with a feeling of rough edges and unfinished pieces that are draped and deconstructed.
The show was held at Lokomotivvaerkstedet, a venue that worked really well with the collection since it had both an industrial feel with high ceilings and large windows combined with warmth.
The creative director Roy Krejberg created a collection that really captured the soul of Ivan Grundahl, the asymmetric long silhouettes and the mixture of different materials created a dramatic look with a touch of lightness. The draping and layering of each individual look were in perfect balance with a color pallet that was mostly black and white but included shades of blue and stripes.
The collection had a somewhat utility feel to it in the form of various suits combined with feminine dresses. It delivered a feeling that shifted from tough to fragile. The craftmanship was a big part of the collection and the garments never got too raw because of the contrasts with sophistication and sensuality.
Images: Copenhagen Fashion Week
Watch the collection here!
Tags: ivan grundahl, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
Backstage at Astrid Andersen’s floral desert celebration by Jesper Bang-P. Thortzen.…
Safari Vice, which the collections is called, spread a tropical…
Heliot Emil usually draws inspiration from thought-provoking themes and their…