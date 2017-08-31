Happy Socks releases Hysteria
On Friday the 1st of September, Happy Socks is launching a new collection, by their sub brand Hysteria, which targets style conscious women.
Hysteria is the first brand, which solely focuses on female socks with a modern and artsy aesthetics. It wants to give new life to an often forgotten fashion accessory. By an accurate design, it aims to give women the ability to experiment with their own personal looks.
The collection has got its inspiration from architecture and graphic forms, therefore it offers a delightful variation of colors and patterns. The color scale goes among other things in olive, different blue shades and burgundy, but you can also see elements of spring colors like light pink and yellow. The socks come in different models and qualities, including shiny mercerized cotton, fine viscose, and completely seamless nylon.
You can buy the collection online here or at Happy Socks’ retailers.
Happy Socking!
