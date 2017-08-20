H&M has announced this year’s designer collaboration. The London based label Erdem.
Erdem’s design style is romantic, known for delicate craftsmanship and rich details, with florals as a signature print. According to the designer behind the brand, Erdem Moralioglu, you will recognize this style in the collaboration. There will also be references from his youth, with inspiration drawn from English movies and 90’s tv shows, that have made an impact on him.
Photo: Vogue.com / Erdem SS17
The collection features womenswear and an accessory line, and – for the first time ever – the design collaboration features menswear. Meaning that Erdem – which is a women’s redy-to-wear brand – will design menswear for the first time.
As for now, the collection remains a secret and the lookbook won’t be available until later this fall. But, don’t be sad. H&M has teamed up with Baz Luhrmann, the amazing director behind movies such as Romeo & Juliet and The Great Gatsby to create a teaser on what to expect. The capsule will surely include more casual pieces, but according to the teaser it also appears to include romantic eveningwear. We can see everything from flowy dresses, pleats and furs to printed suits.
The collection will be available in selected stores and online 2/11.
