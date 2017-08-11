Wake up. WAKE UP. Henrik Vibskov provokingly placed sleeping duvets all over the runway at his SS18 Copenhagen Fashion Week show and oh was I tempted after the whole day on my feet. However, even the heaviest sleepers from us couldn’t help but keep the eyes open for what was happening next.
We live busy lives in a hectic world throughout our days – but what happens at night? When the light goes down and the darkness takes over? We give up our bodies and minds and everything slows down – our heartbeats and our breathing. Have you ever wondered what the night world looks like inside your body and mind?
Vibskov found a certain fascination in the thoughts we dive into, and in the movements and positions we sleep in, the colours, shapes and materials. The door between the dreamer and his reality (the outside world) is never closed for Vibskov. Images, ideas, emotions, and sensations are all part of it as they fill our minds while we sleep. Nightmares and dreams create a world filled with stories; flamboyant, illogical and even a bizarre world of surreal events – all of this was explored and on display at the show.
The SS18 collection is a Vibskov classic – luxury materials, layers, structures and usual shapes. However, there is a creative twist to each garment and that gives the very wearable looks a sort of dreamy casual, but mysterious vibe. Loose silhouettes, funky details and a clash of patterns from the two worlds, create a perfect wardrobe for the upcoming Scandi spring/summer.
Keep up to date with the rest of our CPHFW reviews, street style and backstage photos HERE!
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Henrik Vibskov, ss18
Jana is a young student who moved to Odense to do her Master´s Degree. There she found her love for Denmark and Scandinavian fashion, design and lifestyle. Jana has lived in four countries and is a travel addict who loves visual art, fashion, writing and all the creative things. She hopes that in her future she will work in the creative field where she can pursue all of her passions. Her curiosity and energy brings her to live the new and see the unusual.
The fashion week season is hugely inspirational in many ways,…
Nybro, where do I start? His SS18 collection was so…
Messy hair and selfies backstage at Munthe SS18. Tag along to…