Ganni SS18 – Chic Summer Comfort for the Global Citizen

Ganni are the epitome of cool right now in the fashion industry, just ask any Copenhagen fashionista or any fashion editor anywhere, for that matter. Every season they expand further on the brand’s those and capabilities, making about more than just about the knitwear. It’s not all about the lifestyle and what it means to be a Ganni girl, and for SS18 the Ganni girl is travelling the world, taking inspiration from across the seas and wearing a bit of everything. Whatever she fancies wearing, is how it’s going to be!
There’s so many different cuts and lengths and fabrics, that you’re bound to find something you love (if you don’t already love ALL of it like the rest of us). The colours are very summery; pale yellows and creams, blues and oranges intercepted by black and brown as a base. Footwear choices came in the form of floral trainers and white cowgirl boots, both comfortable and appropriate; think prairie cowgirl in the big modern city, and I think that sums up this collection very well. There’s ditsy flowers galore and plenty of skin on show, but it is all done in a wonderfully classy and fresh way. Dresses were layered with knits or long-sleeved tops for those inevitable colder days, while bralettes with balloon sleeves and ruffles were offset with oversized, wader-style trousers.
The hero piece of the collection? Those oversized, wader-style trousers. Coming in blue denim, washed black and cream, the trousers were reminiscent of skater trousers from the 90’s, but less grungey and more summer cool, midriff-baring. Each pair worn slung low on the hips and tied up with a ribbon belt, providing a new trouser shape for the season ahead, something that is well-needed amongst all the skinny- and mom jean silhouettes. Trust me, these trousers are going to be on EVERYONE come Spring. I know I certainly want a pair…
If you want to be the coolest girl wherever you go this season, then Ganni really is the only brand you’ll need to wear.
Photos: copenhagenfashionweek.com
Tags: ganni, ss18
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
