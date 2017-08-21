The pompous and historical interior of Hotel D’Angleterre was filled with people and anticipation. Elaine Hersby’s designs are known to be more sporty chic than what you could expect in a setting like this. Anyways, as the first beats of music hit it was clear Hersby decided to play on a bit more feminine note here.
Her real-life models walked out in the classic sporty-chic Hersby-like looks, spiced up with a bit of a girly touch. Huge ruffles, large cut outs, bows and sleek silhouettes were indeed predominant in her SS18 collection. The attitude was a bit sassy-bitch but in a good way – embracing your own skin, wearing whatever you feel like and owning it. The whole theme was enhanced even more with the closing tones of “Bitch better have my money” tune by our favorite girl Riri which definitely added this killer vibe to it and made gave the venue this oomph in terms of atmosphere.
However, the collection itself didn’t quite cut it for me. I had high expectations and based upon the really cool location I thought the collection with let my jaw drop. It was quite the opposite – the venue stunned me more than the styles. I simply felt like I’ve seen this all at Hersby’s SS17 collection. Silhouettes, cuts, and materials just were not bomb. However, most of the styles presented on the runway are easy-to-wear pieces which could become one’s wardrobe favorites, especially if you’re into simplicity paired with a stronger detail. Well, have a look yourself:
Photos belong to Elaine Hersby.
Tags: elaine hersby, fashion week, ss18
Jana is a young student who moved to Odense to do her Master´s Degree. There she found her love for Denmark and Scandinavian fashion, design and lifestyle. Jana has lived in four countries and is a travel addict who loves visual art, fashion, writing and all the creative things. She hopes that in her future she will work in the creative field where she can pursue all of her passions. Her curiosity and energy brings her to live the new and see the unusual.
