Editorial: Lotte

Photographer Janna Tode shot this editorial with Lotte at a farm, showing the playfulness contrast between the high fashion garments and the curious animals, fields of gold and farm house serenity.

Coat: Tatras by Lucio Van Otti Knit – Top: Elisabetta Franchi – Bag: Pinko – Skirt: Vintage Dress: &Other Stories – Blazer: H&M – Shoes: Tommy Hilfigerhigh-fashion and farm animals high-fashion and farm animals


Body: Pinko – Skirt: Elisabetta Franchi – Earrings: Elisabetta Franchi


Dress: Wunderkind – Blouse: Whyred – Bag: By CCD at Living Standards – Rubber boots: Aigle Jacket: Beatrice B Knit – Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger – Pants: Tommy Hilfiger – Cap with pearls: Elisabetta Franchi – Shoes: Tommy Hilfiger Dress: Beatrice B – Dress with sequins: Elisabetta Franchi Dress: H&M – Jacket: Tommy Hilfiger – Bikini: H&M – Brooches: Pinko Dress: Wunderkind – Skirt: Pinko – Harnet: Marina Hoermanseder – Earrings: Stylist’s ownhigh-fashion and farm animalsDress: Wunderkind – Pink leather dress: Marina Hoermanseder

Photographer: Janna Tode

Styling: Fabian Williams

Hair & Makeup: Mira Hake/Kult Artists

Model: Lotte/Ulla Models

Do you like high-fashion and farm animals? Here are more editorials!

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

