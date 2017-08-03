Photographer Janna Tode shot this editorial with Lotte at a farm, showing the playfulness contrast between the high fashion garments and the curious animals, fields of gold and farm house serenity.
Photographer: Janna Tode
Styling: Fabian Williams
Hair & Makeup: Mira Hake/Kult Artists
Model: Lotte/Ulla Models
