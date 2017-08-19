Nordic Style Magazine

Style Guide: Dress Like the Danish Street Style Gurus

Even more street style?! Of course. It’s the best way to learn the secret to gorgeous outfits that will catch the attention of any street style photographer.

What’s this season’s style tip no.1? Well, evidently, blue is the hottest color right now.

Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, IG: @sjuloves

Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, IG: @sjuloves

Rebecca Sjöholm

Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.

