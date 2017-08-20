Nordic Style Magazine

The Fiercest Danish Street Style from CPHFW

We never get tired of cool street style pics. Keeping ’em coming, here we have more Danish street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18!

Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, IG: @sjuloves

danish street style

Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, IG: @sjuloves

Rebecca Sjöholm

Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.

