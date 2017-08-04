The Danish clothing brand Carcel is soon launching and the story behind it is worth paying attention to.
Carcel is a fashion label with pieces made from 100% natural material, manufactured in prison. During last year, production has become reality inside a women’s prison in Cusco, with the vision and goal to transform poverty-related crime into fair wages. And maybe some hope for a better future?
Every item has the name of the woman who made it, which makes a social connection between production and buyer.
Carcel is stepping away from the traditional seasons that we’re used to in the fashion industry. The brand is only going to focus on dropping limited batches online. This to both avoid waste and to maintain respect to the production and its processes.
To make something worth fighting for. To engage people instead of using and exploiting resources – which unfortunately is very coming in our globalized, materialistic society. Also, the thought of not doing seasonal collections and pushing to “sell” as most do feels like a modern take on the industry.
“I wanted to give people a new fashion alternative, where every item solves a problem instead of creating one, without compromising on quality or design” says CEO and founder Veronica D’Souza.
Carcel is rooted in Scandinavia, founded by Veronica D´Souza and designed by Louise Van Hauren. The brand is driven by an ambition of merging high-quality design with sensible production.
“We love shapes and textures that are flattering and make you feel smart without trying,” says Louise Van Hauren.
Want to see more and hear the story? If you’re in Copenhagen next week [Tuesday-Thursday 10am-7pm] make sure to visit their pop-up store at the Kinfolk Gallery!
