Holzweiler SS18 – Eclectic Creations and Resilient History

Drawing inspiration from Norwegian textile artist Sissel Blystad and creating garments in distinctly bright colours, Holzweiler SS18 is a tribute to previous generations and standing the test of time.
“In our search for the future and what lies ahead, we wanted to pay our tribute and let us inspire by previous generations. A time with strong traditional values and sustainability in terms of taking care of your belongings and garments. Together we want to rebuild old traditions and look to our grandparents as sources of inspiration. With this collection, we love the idea of seeing our grandchildren wearing a vintage Holzweiler”
– Maria Skappel Holzweiler, Head of Design
“In our search for the future and what lies ahead, we wanted to pay our tribute and let us inspire by previous generations. A time with strong traditional values and sustainability in terms of taking care of your belongings and garments. Together we want to rebuild old traditions and look to our grandparents as sources of inspiration. With this collection, we love the idea of seeing our grandchildren wearing a vintage Holzweiler”
– Maria Skappel Holzweiler, Head of Design
The prints on the garments were inspired by old wallpaper samples, botanical books and the idea of being dumped by your childhood sweetheart and using a daisy to find out if they loved you or not. Don’t lie now, you all know you did it too… There was a lot to take in with all the colours and textures being presented throughout the collection, but somehow Maria Holzweiler made it work and produced a collection that grabbed your attention but also did not scare you off.
Embellishments came in the form of tassels, patches and weaving, inspired by the great Sissel Blystad, whose work is a colourful and geometric textile euphoria that draws you in and makes me you explore every inch of it. Alongside the crazy colours and patterns, there were simpler pieces that harked to more transitional dressing, such as an oversized ruffle cotton dress worn by Erin Wasson, a yellow ombre mohair cable knit jumper and a bottle-green tracksuit set that could have come right out of the Adidas archive.
The collection has a bright color palette of lavender, bright yellow and red with references to previous generations including check patterns and oral prints, combined with high-quality fabrics, to give each garment a distinct look. Furthermore, Holzweiler draws inspiration from Norwegian textile artist Sissel Blystad – culminating in fresh, colorful and oral details such as tassels, patches and prints throughout the collection. Including these more wearable pieces meant that there was something for everyone, no matter where you sit on the outlandish dressing spectrum, and I rather liked it.
All of the looks were fun and bold in their own way and I think that is a collection that does not define a particular style, but encourages playfulness and experimentation, focusing on providing something to suit everyone while not losing the quality. It has become somewhat of a Holzweiler trademark to use art as a basis for each collection and I think it is such a lovely way to keep things fresh and intriguing.
Keep up to date with the rest of our CPHFW reviews, street style and backstage photos HERE!
Photos: copenhagenfashionweek.com
Tags: holweiler, ss18
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
Han Kjøbenhavn is known for his spectacular shows. Only last…
Wake up. WAKE UP. Henrik Vibskov provokingly placed sleeping duvets…
The fashion week season is hugely inspirational in many ways,…