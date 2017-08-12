Because one Street Style post isn’t enough and because we love #ootd’spiration! Shot by our photographer: Eivind Hamran.
Photographer: Eivind Hamran @eivindhamran
Tags: cphfw, ss18, Street Style
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
