The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18 | Part 1

The fashion week season is hugely inspirational in many ways, not only on the runways but also in the streets. Here are our favorite Street Style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18 shot by our photographer Eivind Hamran.

Photographer: Eivind Hamran @eivindhamran

Find more from Copenhagen Fashion Week here!

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

