Beauty Mood Board: Lips Don’t Lie

These lip colors will give your lips the “Va Va Voom” and that’s not a lie. Like this beauty mood board? Find more beauty content here.
Images: Pinterest
Featured image: Pinterest
Tags: Glossy, Lips, moodboard
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
What are you thinking of? This week’s mood board looks…
Photographer: Hedda Axelsson / @heddaelisabet Makeup artist and hair…
I have to admit that I’m obsessed with “what’s in…