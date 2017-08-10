Oh, sorry I fell asleep there for a moment. But not from boredom, quite the contrary, because the wonderful theme of Henrik Vibskov’s latest runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week was just that – sleep.
Here’s what happened backstage just before the show! Shot by Stephanie Galea for Nordic Style Magazine.
Photographer: Stephanie Galea – @stefgalea – www.stephaniegalea.com
Tags: Henrik Vibskov, ss18
