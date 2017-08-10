Nordic Style Magazine

Backstage: Henrik Vibskov and the ZzZzleepwalkers

Henrik Vibskov and the… ZzzZZzzzz

Oh, sorry I fell asleep there for a moment. But not from boredom, quite the contrary, because the wonderful theme of Henrik Vibskov’s latest runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week was just that – sleep.

Here’s what happened backstage just before the show! Shot by Stephanie Galea for Nordic Style Magazine.

HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW

HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW HENRIK VIBSKOV BACKSTAGE CPHFW

Photographer: Stephanie Galea – @stefgalea – www.stephaniegalea.com

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

