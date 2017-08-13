Nordic Style Magazine

Backstage: Halo and the Special Forces at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18

Stone cold faces and training gear backstage at Halo SS18 during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The models at Halo SS18 were more than ready to go into battle (aka the catwalk). But luckily, photographer Meha Karimi had the chance to capture them on camera before that.

backstage at copenhagen fashion week

Photos: Meha Karimi – @mehakarimi

Rebecca Sjöholm

Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.

