Stone cold faces and training gear backstage at Halo SS18 during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The models at Halo SS18 were more than ready to go into battle (aka the catwalk). But luckily, photographer Meha Karimi had the chance to capture them on camera before that.
Photos: Meha Karimi – @mehakarimi
