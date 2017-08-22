Stephanie Galea went backstage at Martin Asbjørn and got a closer look on the American Gigolo inspired Spring/Summer 18 collection.
Have another look at the leather garments, leo prints and pastel colors, and don’t miss one of the models cool leg tats!
Shot by Stephanie Galea (@stefgalea) for Nordic Style Magazine.
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, martin asbjorn, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
