Backstage: Martin Asbjørn at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Take a glimpse on what went on backstage seconds before the Martin Asbjørn SS18 show began.

Stephanie Galea went backstage at Martin Asbjørn and got a closer look on the American Gigolo inspired Spring/Summer 18 collection.

Have another look at the leather garments, leo prints and pastel colors, and don’t miss one of the models cool leg tats!

Backstage at Martin Asbjørn  Backstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnBackstage at Martin AsbjørnShot by Stephanie Galea (@stefgalea) for Nordic Style Magazine.

 

Read more about the collection here!

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

