Astrid Andersen SS18 – Flower Girls In The Wild

Astrid Andersen’s take on sportswear has earned her criticial acclaim and the fans to go with it. This season, her girls take a walk through the savannah and the sahara in luxe flowing trousers and dresses, cropped jumpers, hoodies and lace headdresses. Taking a utilitarian approach to roaming the outdoors, this season’s offering was a mix of oriental and arabian shapes adorned in flowers, stripes and the brand’s instantly recognisable logo.
Outfits were comfortable and loose, there was black trimming and native african inspired jewellery (worn on arms and legs), and some items were even tied with belts that are reminiscent of karate belts. The juxtaposition between the lace headdresses and oversized clothing provided a delicate and feminine touch to the idea of being outside in the wilderness in these clothes. Not losing any of the brand’s sportswear heritage, Astrid was able to create luxurious pieces made from fur, crushed velvet and denim that wouldn’t go amiss on the basketball court or a baseball pitch – NOTE: The crushed velvet bomber and blue floral tracksuit set are TO DIE FOR!
The most interesting feature of the collection? Gater-style calf coverings in stripes and flowers that gave models the appearance that they were floating down the runway. The mixture of different pieces, fabrics and purposes makes this collection wearable and desirable. There’s enough range to suit any weather that Spring and Summer may throw at you, and whether your fully into the sports luxe trend or not, each look can be in its entirety or broken down into key pieces. With poppers, wide legged trackpants, crop tops and hooded sweaters aplenty, this collection was all about taking sportswear to new locations and repurposing shapes and styles to allow the Astrid Andersen girl to explore her new surroundings in style.
Photos by: Jesper Bang-P. Thortzen
These photos are property of Jesper Bang-P. Thortzen and any use of them must be approved by the photographer.
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
