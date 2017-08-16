But even though the main inspiration was summer, the collection came with a non-summery feeling; It included a dash of fur (Or should I say A LOT of fur).
The collection was playful; it had Anne Vest’s signature dots running throughout the collection as cool 3D details and the models wore beach balls as earrings. The color palette is a summer dream; ranging from natural colors such as midnight blue, crisp grass green and sandy beige to brighter colors like delicate yellow, sky blue and lipstick red. The key pieces of the collection were sheer shirts, fur coats and tailored pants matched with furry slippers and patent leather boots.
The models walked the runway to the sound of electrobeats played by Camille Jones which gave the show an edgy feeling that really complemented the soft and feminine looks. The combination of fur and summer worked very well, the collection was really structured and created some seriously interesting silhouettes. Anne Vest taught us how to work with layers and fur for the summer in the finest way since we all know you can’t trust the Scandi weather.
Ph: PR. Copenhagenfashionweek.com
Tags: Anne Vest, cphfw, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
