YOUR SKIN + THE SUN

buy soma
Summer is officially here! While we all get excited about summer trips, adventures, relaxing and soaking up the sun, we can’t forget about the importance of protecting our skin!
UV damage is very, very real, even though we don’t always feel the repercussions right away, other than the occasional sunburn.
Here are the facts, the myths and the tips you need to know to make sure you keep on glowing…but safely.
Photo courtesy of Into the Gloss
The Facts:
The Myths:
Myth: Burning is what causes skin cancer
Myth: Clothes protect you from the sun
Myth: Putting a higher SPF on once during the day is good enough
Myth: If it is cloudy outside, I don’t need to wear sunscreen
The Tips:
Photo & feature photo courtesy of Into the Gloss
The sun isn’t bad, we all need our vitamin D, but we need to be cautious and protect our skin! Your skin will thank you in the long run.
Tags: healthy skin, skin, sun, sun protection
The time has come to store away your nude matte…
Media’s attitude towards women and celebrities’ half nude pictures in…
New season means new beauty trends. What trends to follow…