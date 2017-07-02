buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

YOUR SKIN + THE SUN

Summer is officially here! While we all get excited about summer trips, adventures, relaxing and soaking up the sun, we can’t forget about the importance of protecting our skin!

UV damage is very, very real, even though we don’t always feel the repercussions right away, other than the occasional sunburn.

Here are the facts, the myths and the tips you need to know to make sure you keep on glowing…but safely.

Photo courtesy of Into the Gloss

The Facts: 

  • Baking in the sun causes premature aging, wrinkles and sun spots.
  • SUNBURNS – we’ve all had them and we’ve all hated them.
  • It increases your risk of skin cancer.
  • It causes dehydration.

The Myths:

Myth: Burning is what causes skin cancer

  • NOPE. Tanning and burning are BOTH signs of skin damage!

Myth: Clothes protect you from the sun

  • THEY DON’T. Different fabrics offer different amounts of sun protection, if they are not “sun protective” clothes, they will most likely not have enough protection.

Myth: Putting a higher SPF on once during the day is good enough

  • NAH. Putting on a high SPF does not mean that you will be protected for longer! Always reapply sun protection as indicated on the packaging. Normally, that is every two hours, or after sweating or swimming.

Myth: If it is cloudy outside, I don’t need to wear sunscreen

  • WRONG. The bigger majority of the sun’s rays pass through the clouds on gloomy days. Plus, the UV rays still shine down when it is cold outside.

The Tips:

  • Try to stay out of the sun as much as possible between the hours of 10:00AM to 4:00PM when the sun’s rays are strongest.
  • Put SPF on in the morning, and carry a little tube of it with you!
  • Wear sunglasses! UV rays also affect our eyes.
  • Though it can be quite a search to find your ideal sunblock with the right texture, feel, and price, it will be worth it!

Photo & feature photo courtesy of Into the Gloss

The sun isn’t bad, we all need our vitamin D, but we need to be cautious and protect our skin! Your skin will thank you in the long run.

Zoé Linnéa

