What’s In My Makeup Bag This Summer?

I have to admit that I’m obsessed with “what’s in my bag” Youtube videos, I honestly think I’ve seen them all. Going through someone’s makeup bag excites me, maybe because I love makeup or maybe because I’m just a curious person. During my years of snooping around in friends’ makeup bags, I’ve discovered some amazing products along with weird ones, learned a lot of tips and tricks and managed to become a professional “makeup bag snooper”.
A girl’s makeup bag is personal, it reflects who you are, what you like and what you don’t, are you a “pink lip girly girl” or a “graphic eyeliner bad gal”? You’ll find the answer in your makeup bag.
Here are the products I rely on daily this summer.Can you figure out what kind of a girl I am just by the products I carry in my make-up bag?
The number one secret to great skin is SPF, not only during hot summer days but even during the cold winter night. Including SPF to your makeup routine is easy, go for an SPF moisturizer, SPF foundation or any product with SPF protection, that way you’re not thinking of SPF as an extra step to your routine. Lately, I’ve been loving the Ole Henriksen – Truth Revealed Brightening Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Moisturizer before applying my makeup.
We’re all human and we tend to get extra oily during summer times. Smashbox – Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer controls shine, oiliness, pores and looks great in photos!
I’m not gonna lie, I love my full coverage foundations but this one stole my heart. The application is so smooth, gives the skin a healthy glow and most importantly it looks natural which is exactly what we’re going for during this time of the year. Maybelline – Fit Me Luminous + Smooth Foundation
Sephora – Glow Finishing Pressed Powder evens out complexion and most importantly brightens the face. The powder comes with 4 correcting and illuminating shades to correct any dullness and redness which makes it perfect to cover any redness caused by the sun.
Bronzers (if used right) is your best friend during summer. You can fake a tan in just seconds by applying bronzer to the areas of the face the sun would naturally hit. Lately, I’ve been reaching for Urban Decay – Beach Bronzer a lot because it applies smoothly, doesn’t streak, and creates a radiant glow. I also use it for a settle contour.
Natural glow? YES PLEASE! MAC– Extra Dimension Skinfinish has been my Go-To highlighter since it launched. It’s everything I want in a highlighter, makes my skin look airbrushed in the most natural way (if that makes sense).
My eyelids are loving the Sephora-Colorful Duo Eyeshadow. In addition to it being super pigmented, it also stays in place for almost 10h. I love that it comes with one matte and one shimmery color, it makes it easier to transform your look from day to night.
Shake shake shake, glossy moisturized lips are everything! This cute lip oil from Lancôme hasn’t left my makeup bag since I got it. The Juicy Shaker by Lancôme is a pigmented lip oil that nourishes lips for a beautiful juicy look. It’s the perfect cocktails for your lips.
I use the Caudalie– Beauty Elixir to set my makeup and get rid of any dry and powdery patches, provides the skin with instant glowy radiance appearance, and tightens pores. Can also be used before makeup application as a primer or moisturizer.
“You can tell a woman’s age by her hands” – that’s what my grandmother used to tell me… and I listened. Nuori – Vital Hand Cream is a rejuvenating treatment for hands, rich with shea butter, grape seed and almond oils to keep skin hydrated all day and it smells AMAZING.
Featured image: Our Beauty Editor Mariam Shakrchi (Ezsmeraldah)
Images: Sephora, Urban Decay, Nuori, Caudalie, MAC, Smashbox, Ole Henriksen, Lancôme
Tags: Summer Beauty, What's in my bag
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
