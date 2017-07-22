Nordic Style Magazine

Top °Nordic Instagrams ⎮vol. 2

Hola, y’all!

As the summer is getting off to a shining start, we are feeling the love with the colourful Nordic Pride parades, magical festivals, dancing in the midnight sun & seeing diversity united through our fascination with all things cool, individuality and unfiltered realness.

So speaking off, here are our second round picks of Top Nordic Instagrams.

@_evablack_ / EVA BLACK / Faroe Islands

  

@thelmatorfa / THELMA TORFA / Iceland

@celinealbert / CELINE ALBERT / Norway

@martinthemeat / MARTIN / Denmark

@karinsveins / KARIN SVEINSDTÓTTIR / Iceland

@annakarinhell / ANNA-KARIN HELL / Sweden

 

Feature image & all images are from the Instagram profiles.

With love – NSM x

Marta Káradóttir

Editor & Coordinator studied in London while loving the multi-cultural fashion scene. Still armed with her love of live concerts and stylish things, she is now currently based in Copenhagen.

