Top °Nordic Instagrams ⎮vol. 1

Hiya, summer is finally here! We can smell the breezy air, crisp sun lotion, sweet ice creams & delicious cocktails. Now all we need is some Nordic inspiration for that effortlessly cool attire, beautiful visuals and all-around freshness to set the mood for the summer.

May we present our exclusive choices for the baddest, freshest & just overall cherry bombs of Nordic Instagrammers.

@irenasveins / IRENA SVEINSDÓTTIR / Iceland

 

@beinta / BEINTA Á TORKILSHEYGGI / Faroe Islands

 

@mikkelgjensen / MIKKEL GREGERS JENSEN / Denmark

Shot by @branislavsimoncik

@jennipupulandia / JENNI ROTONEN / Finland

 

@melissabech / MELISSA BECH / Denmark

 

@sagasig / SAGA SIG / Iceland

Feature image & all images are from the Instagram profiles.

With love – NSM x

Marta Káradóttir

Marta Káradóttir

Editor & Coordinator studied in London while loving the multi-cultural fashion scene. Still armed with her love of live concerts and stylish things, she is now currently based in Copenhagen.

