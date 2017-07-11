buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

The Innovative Swedish Designer That Designs for Wheelchair Users

Swedish designer Louise Linderoth recently graduated from The Swedish School of Textiles. Graduate collections are always intriguing. There’s often an innovative and daring attitude that permeates the aesthetics of new design, a norm-challenging mindset. Linderoth’s graduate collection has that attitude as well. But it’s far more unique, and it’s different from what we have seen before.

Not only does she challenge the traditional denim construction, but she designs for wheelchair users.

Wearability aspect? Well, I leave that for those it’s designed for.

 

Swedish designer Wheelchair Swedish designer Wheelchair fashion for wheelchair users fashion for wheelchair users fashion for wheelchair users

Photos: Jan Berg

Tags: ,

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

Top °Nordic Instagrams ⎮vol. 1

Hiya, summer is finally here! We can smell the breezy…

Continue reading...

Nordic News – June 2017

June has been the month of great fashion collaborations, a…

Continue reading...
Nordic Music Festivals Norwegian Swedish Finnish Estonian Icelandic

Nordic Music Festivals in Astounding Locations

Festival season is in full swing, and, as you probably…

Continue reading...