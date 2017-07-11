The Innovative Swedish Designer That Designs for Wheelchair Users

buy soma
Swedish designer Louise Linderoth recently graduated from The Swedish School of Textiles. Graduate collections are always intriguing. There’s often an innovative and daring attitude that permeates the aesthetics of new design, a norm-challenging mindset. Linderoth’s graduate collection has that attitude as well. But it’s far more unique, and it’s different from what we have seen before.
Not only does she challenge the traditional denim construction, but she designs for wheelchair users.
Wearability aspect? Well, I leave that for those it’s designed for.
Photos: Jan Berg
Tags: Louise Linderoth, The Swedish School of Textiles
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Hiya, summer is finally here! We can smell the breezy…
June has been the month of great fashion collaborations, a…
Festival season is in full swing, and, as you probably…