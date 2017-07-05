The Norwegian Film About Sexual Awakening You Need to See

buy soma
…said pretty much every adolescent teen in history. But it also happens to be the title of a Norwegian film about teen girls’ sexual desires. It is told the way that it actually is to be 15 years old and crave sex.
The story follows Alma, who calls phone sex hot lines to… well, you get it. It stills her hunger for a while, but she keeps longing for that real physical connection, the human touch. For Alma that human is Arthur. But their connection isn’t really what she had in mind and afterward the story of their meet-up is spread, turning Alma into the girl that people stay away from.
Turn Me On, Dammit! was directed by Norwegian, Høvik-born, Jannicke Systad Jacobsen.
Watch the trailer here:
Tags: Turn Me On Dammit
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Festival season is in full swing, and, as you probably…
The Norwegian government wanted to encourage people to foster children.…
“Has anyone ever been in the same place as Chaka…