buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

The Norwegian Film About Sexual Awakening You Need to See

Turn Me On, Dammit!

…said pretty much every adolescent teen in history. But it also happens to be the title of a Norwegian film about teen girls’ sexual desires. It is told the way that it actually is to be 15 years old and crave sex.

The story follows Alma, who calls phone sex hot lines to… well, you get it. It stills her hunger for a while, but she keeps longing for that real physical connection, the human touch. For Alma that human is Arthur. But their connection isn’t really what she had in mind and afterward the story of their meet-up is spread, turning Alma into the girl that people stay away from.

Turn Me On, Dammit! was directed by Norwegian, Høvik-born, Jannicke Systad Jacobsen.

Watch the trailer here:

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

Nordic Music Festivals Norwegian Swedish Finnish Estonian Icelandic

Nordic Music Festivals in Astounding Locations

Festival season is in full swing, and, as you probably…

Continue reading...

This Norwegian Ad Went Viral
(Warning: Might Make You Cry)

The Norwegian government wanted to encourage people to foster children.…

Continue reading...
Secret-Solstice-Ellen-Inga

Hands in the Air for the Icelandic Music Haven: Secret Solstice

“Has anyone ever been in the same place as Chaka…

Continue reading...