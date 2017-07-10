Beauty Editorial: Find the Light

buy soma
Photographer: Hedda Axelsson / @heddaelisabet
Makeup artist and hair stylist: Matilda Blom / @matildabloms
Model: Alice Prybil @Le Management
Tags: beauty editorial, webitorial
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
I have to admit that I’m obsessed with “what’s in…
Summer is officially here! While we all get excited about summer…
The time has come to store away your nude matte…