Nordic Style Magazine

Beauty Editorial: Find the Light

 

Photographer: Hedda Axelsson / @heddaelisabet

Makeup artist and hair stylist: Matilda Blom / @matildabloms

Model: Alice Prybil @Le Management

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

