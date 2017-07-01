Stockholm Outfit Inspiration – Classic Meets Street

buy soma
No matter in what area of Stockholm you’re in, it is always safe to choose between a more street/hip-hop style or a more classic one. But can we combine these two styles? Of course!
Let’s mix it up this summer.
Richard Ntege knows everything about mixing different styles together and create amazing looks that work all seasons. You can create both timeless and contemporary looks.
Tags: Blogger looks, Outfit, Stockholm
Ida is a Swedish fashion & street style photographer who recently graduated from Spéos Photography Institute in London.
She loves to tell a story with her photographs with a passion for breaking the conventions of visual language.
Besides her passion for fashion and the creative lifestyle, she's addicted to travel and explore different cultures to find her new stories to tell.
