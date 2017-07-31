The Swedish/Norwegian duo Tungevaag & Raaban is teaming up with the American singer Jeffrey James on their new smash hit “Cold Blood”. It is a high-energy festival anthem with the duo’s trademark crisp production and sound.
Here’s how the tune is described: “It starts with soft layers of brilliant chord progressions and half tempo drums that build up to the “hands in the air” drop the duo is known for. It continues with a rolling bassline that blends perfectly with the driving beats and the standout vocals. A perfectly executed breakdown gives you the time to catch your breath before we roll back into the mayhem.”
Now, why is this post marked NSFW? It’s because the video contains blood. Lots of blood. So if you can’t stand the sight of blood without feeling a little lightheaded. Stop right here. Watch this instead – link. But for the rest of us, enjoy the new song and the cool video that goes along with it.
Photo: Screenshot from Youtube
What does NSFW mean? NSFW is a warning. It means ‘not safe for work‘ or ‘not safe to be viewed at work’. It is used to warn the recipient to not open the message at the office or near young children because the message contains sexual or repulsive content.
Tags: Tungevaag & Raaban
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Okay, are you guys ready? Remember this post where we…
Amanda Delara has become somewhat of a voice for the…
Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg has orchestrated a tennis match…