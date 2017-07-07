buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic News – June 2017

June has been the month of great fashion collaborations, a number of beautiful editorials and plenty of design inspiration. Ever thought there could be too many good things happening in the Nordic world? Think again! We think it’s never enough! There are so many brands and people doing amazing things, that sometimes we just don’t have enough time to shout about them all, but this month, there’s has been SO many wonderful things going on that we made sure we crammed everything in for you!

From fashion editorials to Secret Solstice and THAT Norwegian TV advert, here’s your round-up of what went down in June…

FASHION EDITORIALS

  • Shot for M.Sahlberg Jewelry’s new collection by Anna Malmberg, this editorial shows off Mia’s skills as a silversmith and her vision as a creative.
  • The story here is twofold. First Grzegorz went to Iceland to capture the unique, almost daunting scenery and contrasting textures, and then he prepared a studio shoot inspired by his photography from Iceland.
  • ‘4×7’ – Photographed by Sophia Groves on the sand dunes of Camber Sands

DESIGN

  • TID Watches released the No.3 TR90 watch which is a beautiful modular silicone timepiece perfect for summer and is part of their No.1 reinvention series. I own the TR90 in ‘Nude’ and it is comfortable, delightful and perfect for pairing with any outfit.
  • Treehotel is located in a forest looking over Luleå River in Northern Sweden and was created in collaboration some of Sweden’s best architects. What better place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city!
  • Reform has expanded their furniture range from the kitchen to the living room with two new designs from Afteroom and Note Design Studio – Interior design lust-worthy and lovingly crafted so make sure you check them out!

FASHION AND BEAUTY

EVERYTHING ELSE

  • Check out the amazing new single by Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ and watch the beautiful video HERE.
  • Photographer Martin Cox’s new exhibition showcases a series of pieces entitled ‘Far Away Right Here’ which takes him away from rainy England and sunny LA, and puts him in the cold town of Húsavík in Iceland. We interviewed him and discussed his new work, his view on working in Iceland and how he feels about his job as a photographer.
  • Secret Solstice Festival has come and gone, but we cherish the memories so dearly and already cannot wait for next year!

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

