Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

New Danish Design Talent to Watch

We are all about sharing Nordic talents with the world. And today is no exception. Sarah Stampe Lund recently graduated from the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design in Copenhagen and she is the new Danish design talent to watch.

Her clothing takes inspiration from wandering, mazes and organic and abstract nature and art.  The photo series below, shot by Anne Marie Jo, takes us to a magical land with golden lights, all day long.

New Danish Designer to Watch

New Danish Designer to Watch

New Danish Designer to Watch New Danish Designer to Watch

Designs: Sarah Stampe Lund @sarah.stampe
Photographer: Anne Marie Jo, www.annemariejo.com[email protected]
Models: Regitze W @regitzeww from Le Management and Amanda Magnussen @mandamagnussen
Make-up artist: Kasper Astrup @kasperastrup

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

Björn Borg Plays a Game of Tennis Across the US/Mexican Border – What Will Trump Think?

Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg has orchestrated a tennis match…

Continue reading...

The Innovative Swedish Designer That Designs for Wheelchair Users

Swedish designer Louise Linderoth recently graduated from The Swedish School…

Continue reading...

Top °Nordic Instagrams ⎮vol. 1

Hiya, summer is finally here! We can smell the breezy…

Continue reading...