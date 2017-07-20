We are all about sharing Nordic talents with the world. And today is no exception. Sarah Stampe Lund recently graduated from the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design in Copenhagen and she is the new Danish design talent to watch.
Her clothing takes inspiration from wandering, mazes and organic and abstract nature and art. The photo series below, shot by Anne Marie Jo, takes us to a magical land with golden lights, all day long.
Designs: Sarah Stampe Lund @sarah.stampe
Photographer: Anne Marie Jo, www.annemariejo.com[email protected]
Models: Regitze W @regitzeww from Le Management and Amanda Magnussen @mandamagnussen
Make-up artist: Kasper Astrup @kasperastrup
