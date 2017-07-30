Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Neverwhere

Neverwhere, a vintage fashion editorial shot by Caisa Lejon.

NEVERWHERE is the place that does not exist. It’s the place between story and reality, between creativity and imagination. It’s where time flies and stands still at the same time, where everything is possible.

CREDITS
Photographer: Caisa Lejon
MUA: RoseMarie Eggertz
Model: Lotta Granetoft
Agency: MP Management
Clothes: All vintage

Siri von Bothmer

Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and with a huge interest in online media.

