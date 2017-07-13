Editorial: Vargasommar

buy soma
Vargasommar, meaning Wolf Summer, was shot by Swedish photographer Caisa Lejon.
Photographer: Caisa Lejon
Makeup artist: RoseMarie Eggertz
Clothes: Hand i Hand Vintage clothes
Model: Linnea Botvidsson /MP Stockholm
