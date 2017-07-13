buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Vargasommar

Vargasommar, meaning Wolf Summer, was shot by Swedish photographer Caisa Lejon.


Photographer: Caisa Lejon
Makeup artist: RoseMarie Eggertz
Clothes: Hand i Hand Vintage clothes
Model: Linnea Botvidsson /MP Stockholm

Jonas Eriksson

Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]

