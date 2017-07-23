Editorial: Don’t Break My Love

Don’t. Break. My. Love.
A fashion editorial shot by Illa Bonany.
Photographer: Illa Bonany[email protected]
Stylist: Jane Christine Munch[email protected]
MUA: Marie-Louise Ridderberg
Models: Ristil and Alexander at Gossip Models
Tags: webitorial
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Shot at the Oddsson Hotel in Reykjavik, Iceland, by Polish…
Vargasommar, meaning Wolf Summer, was shot by Swedish photographer Caisa Lejon. Photographer: Caisa Lejon…
Photographer: Hedda Axelsson / @heddaelisabet Makeup artist and hair…