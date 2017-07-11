dePresno Releases Dreamy Video for ‘Breathing’

buy soma
dePresno has made a name for himself in a short space of time as a force to be reckoned with in Scandinavian pop. Hailing from Bergen in Norway which has raised great acts like Röyksopp and Kings Of Convenience, and taking inspiration from North American Pop and R&B, dePresno has used his impressive vocal skills and charming personality to capture the hearts of many.
Last week he released a video for his new single ‘Breathing’ which is a wonderful mix of percussion, brass, and synths combined with his vocals which gracefully switches between throaty and soaring falsetto throughout. The video has a vibrant look at life after the party and involves dePresno in various locations in a house as well as across Bergen hanging out with friends. The relaxed setting and colours in the video bring out the feel-good vibe of the track and place dePresno in the prime spot for summer airwave takeover!
“We actually listened to ‘Because I Got High’ [Afroman] for inspiration! The whole vibe of the song is slightly careless and Caribbean. Me and Flo wrote it in London just a couple of months ago. It’s kind of a egotistical track, but sometimes you got to take a minute and just breath. Hopefully it fits both the pre-party, party, after party and the next day.” – dePresno
Watch his stunning new video for ‘Breathing’ below!
