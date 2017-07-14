Björn Borg Plays a Game of Tennis Across the US/Mexican Border – What Will Trump Think?

buy soma
Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg has orchestrated a tennis match on the U.S. – Mexican border with one player on each side of the border. The initiative, named Borg Open – Tennis Across Borders, intends to manifest an open world in which sports has the power to unite.
The world of today is full of conflicts and rivalry that lead to frustration, causing people and nations to build walls between each other. But rivalry can also be something good. After all, a rival pushes you to perform better and often brings out the best of you. Something we have seen previously in Björn Borg’s campaigns where rivals thanked each other for their competition.
So, why build walls, when we could get to know and learn from one another instead?
“Borg Open is our way to state that we, as a sportswear brand, believe in an open world. Unfortunately, the activity is not likely to make those people who promote raising walls change their opinion. But, with our heritage, we know that not only tennis nets, but sport in general, has the power to unite people. We hope to inspire people to reach out to their neighbours and do sport together instead of building walls.” – Henrik Bunge, CEO at Björn Borg.
The tennis match was played at Tijuana River, between San Diego (US) and Tijuana (MX) between tennis players Mariano Argote (MX) and Peter Clemente (US).
Photos: Björn Borg
