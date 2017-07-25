The Best Icelandic High-Street Label

Helicopter is an established boutique, Icelandic high-street label founded during the winter of 2010. The woman behind the brand, Helga Lilja, graduated from Iceland Art Academy four years earlier. She has said that she got the best education the following years, up until she finally started her own brand. Helicopter has its foundations in comfort alongside flattering simple cuts and the inspiration is fetched from those things that are closest to her; whether it’s her grandmother’s music, artwork by her ex-boyfriend or the raw beauty of Icelandic Nature.
‘I believe clothing affect people in so many ways – personally I always go for comfort. Feeling good in your own skin and clothes has a positive effect on everything you do’ says Helga, the designer behind the clothing label Helicopter, to HA Magazine.
Photos: Denise Bodden
Model: Tessa Patrov
