Wood Wood Hearts Champion… Again

This year Champion has been the streetwear brand to keep an eye on, with many successful collaborations it’s hard for us not be huge fans of the brand. This season Champion joined forces with the Danish streetwear brand WOOD WOOD to bring us another beautiful capsule collection. You know it’s gonna be a good one when classic American sportswear meets Scandinavian streetwear, right?
This season’s Champion by Wood Wood contains garments for both ladies and gentlemen, highlighting details like logos, pockets, and zippers to create a sporty but at the same time a sophisticated expression.
The collection was presented at Wood Wood’s show during the Milan Fashion Week, and will first be launched in Wood Wood’s own stores on June 22, and then released globally on July 1st.
Images: Wood Wood x Champion
Tags: Champion, Champion x wood Wood, StreetWear, Wood Wood
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
