Secret Solstice was held for the fourth time this weekend! This annual event has been a must-see for locals since its first edition in 2014 and the number of foreign guests is increasing each year. This year’s festival site was bigger than ever, hosting over 130 performers, according to an announcement from Secret Solstice.
The four-day event was filled to the brim with musical talent of practically every variety, from indie and electronic to classic rock n’ roll and, last but not least, hip hop – which was undeniably the most dominant genre throughout the entire festival. The Icelandic hip hop scene has been blossoming in recent years as new and talented artists seem to come out of the woodwork on a regular basis, gathering fans and influencing the local culture. Some of these artists were performing at Secret Solstice – Alvia Islandia, Aron Can and Úlfur Úlfur to name a few – along with established legends such as Big Sean and Rick Ross.
Legends were not lacking at Secret Solstice! Each night had their very own ‘main event’ – some even had a few – and the group could not have been more diverse. Has anyone ever been in the same place as Chaka Khan, Foo Fighters, The Prodigy and Big Sean, all at once? Nope. Because the universe would implode from a legend-overdose, which is why these acts were spread out over the course of four days.
It’s clear that this was mainly a ‘young people event’ but, that being said, there was a pleasant diversity in the overall group of festival goers. Although the majority group was most definitely effortlessly cool people in their twenties and thirties, closely followed by unbelievably fashionable teenagers (I was definitely not this trendy when I was their age…), there were people there from every generation and walk of life. Parents even brought their kids, down to a few months old – entry to Secret Solstice was free for everyone under the age of ten – sporting blankets and earmuffs.
Let’s talk about the clothes! There was a delightful amount of Icelandic design on the festival site, garments from Inklaw, Aftur and of course 66°North were visible among the layered outfits of festival goers who were clearly experienced in dressing for Icelandic summer. Fur jackets in every color imaginable, along with sportswear brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Champion, were strategically paired with denim – so much delightful denim! – which was the most popular choice by far, proving once again that not only can a person wear denim on denim, they definitely should.
Looking at the festival in its entirety, it was undeniably an immense success and a great presentation of Icelandic talent as well, as approximately half of the lineup was Icelandic. Although the weather was true to its reputation, sunny one moment and rainy the next (an Icelandic proverb says, “If the weather is bad, just wait a minute.”) the Icelandic summer solstice is truly extraordinary and is definitely to be admired and celebrated.
Great music in a carefree atmosphere under the midnight sun, I know I’m not the only one looking forward to Secret Solstice 2018.
Photos by Ellen Inga
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
