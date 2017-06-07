Weekday x Champion SS17

buy soma
If you’re a Weekday x Champion Bae like me then this is the collection for you!
After the huge success of the Winter 16 collection, the power duo Weekday x Champion are back together for a capsule spring/summer 17 collection to fulfill your sporty laid-back outfit fantasy.
For this collaboration, once again, the brands combine oversized boxy clean cut silhouette with Champion’s legendary athletic cut we all love and obsess over. The collection consists of unisex hoodies, sweatshirts, track bottoms, and shorts, with the Champion logo on every piece. The colors of this collection are to die for – bright red, tan, pink and of course white and gray.
Weekday x Champion spring/summer 17 collection is available online and in Weekday stores near you.
Images: Weekday/Hypebae
Tags: Champion, sports, ss17, unisex, weekday, weekday x champion
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
