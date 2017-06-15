🔴 Watch Secret Solstice Live – Right Here!

buy soma
Secret Solstice is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket you’re still able to join in on all the fun from the comfort of your own home. The player below, brought to you by Be-At TV will broadcast some of the acts live. So, while were on location, somewhere in the crowd, you can enjoy the music and the crazy atmosphere that can be found nowhere else but at this world-renowned Icelandic music festival.
Photo: Secret Solstice
Tags: Secret Solstice
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Katy Perry is getting ready for a worldwide tour, promoting…
Martin Cox is a well-known fine art photograper based In…
Icelandic childrenswear brand iglo+indi has established itself as one of…