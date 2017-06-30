buy soma
The Norwegian government wanted to encourage people to foster children. So they posted this video (below) to The Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs’ Facebook page and the views, shares and comments started rolling in in an instant.
A few days later, another Facebook page re-uploaded the video, which quickly gained millions of views. In total the video, which has an incredibly important message, has cranked up nearly 140 million views across multiple platforms and pages online.
The thousands of comments see people sharing their stories of children in need, what they do to help or how it was when they grew up. The overall reaction is incredibly positive, spreading a love that is rarely seen in today’s harsh online climate.
“We love the fact that the film resonates with so many people across the world,” a spokesperson for The Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs told BuzzFeed News.
Do you want to help the children in your area? Here are some useful links:
Norway: Fosterhjem.no
Sweden: Socialtjänsten
Finland: Pelastakaa Lapset
Danmark: Dansk Socialrådgiverforening
Iceland: Barnaverndarstofa
USA: National Foster Parent Association
