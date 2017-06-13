Swedish Gymnast William Broman in Unusual Photo Study by Asket

buy soma
Swedish brand Asket was launched through a Kickstarter campaign in 2015. They focus on bringing essentials back to basic, cutting away unnecessary fuss and elements that fleeting trends and fast fashion have added to what used to be timeless pieces.
Last week, after more than two years of design, development and detailed production, Asket released their popular Sweatshirt 2.0. An updated version of the item they first released just over a year ago but was quickly removed from their line of staples as it didn’t live up to their expectations.
“Two years of development may seem crazy to some people in this industry. But we’re creating garments designed to last a lifetime, and in that context, we say there’s no rush,” says August.
To embody the efforts that have gone into developing the sweatshirt, Asket has teamed up with aspiring Olympic athlete, William Broman, for an unusual photo study:
“There are very few things in life that require the immense amount of persistence, perspiration, discipline and dedication to perfection as becoming a gymnast. It’s perhaps the ultimate manifestation of the combination of form and function and the perfect metaphor for our own struggle” says August.
One of the best things for you guys is that I actually dare to guarantee the quality of their garments. I have multiple pieces and I love all of them.
Recommended: An Introduction to Asket – Essentially Different
Recommended: Watch a video of me wearing Asket clothing
Photos: ASKET
Tags: asket, staples
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Acne Studios teamed up with the German supermodel Verushka von…
Katy Perry is getting ready for a worldwide tour, promoting…
If you’re a Weekday x Champion Bae like me then…