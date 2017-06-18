Secret Solstice 2017 | Festival Style

buy soma
Secret Solstice is in full swing! This event, held for the fourth time this year, has attracted music and fashion lovers alike.
Here’s a taste of some of the awesome looks we’ve seen so far:
Photos by Ellen Inga
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
