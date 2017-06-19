Secret Solstice 2017 | Festival Style: Part II

buy soma
Yesterday was the final day of Secret Solstice this year and we’re already looking forward to next year!
Here is our second batch of favourite festival style looks from this weekend.
Photos by Ellen Inga
We’ll be telling you all about our experience at Secret Solstice tomorrow, stay tuned!
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
