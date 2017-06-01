Scandi Designers from London College of Fashion

buy soma
Over the past decade, designers from the Nordic states have established themselves as fashion leaders with their unique aesthetic perspectives. There´s something about Scandinavian brands, they have a style that’s all of their own, and it it´s hard not to love them.
As a graduate of London College of Fashion, I thought it would be fun to see which Scandinavian designers also graduated from this fashion institution and have gone on to blaze trails in the industry.
I’ve picked 3 amazing designers who all have two things in common – they’re all graduates from London College of Fashion or sister school, Central Saint Martins, and they’re all Scandinavian!
CMMN is a menswear brand who propose a new image of masculinity. Aiming to create hybrid quality wardrobe staples mixed with progressive stand out pieces. They’re drawing inspiration from youth sub-cultures, fused with the elegance of classic sartorial menswear. CMMN was launched in 2012 in Malmö by designers Safir Bakir and Emma Hedlund. They first met in London in 2004, while studying at the schools Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion.
Both Safir and Emma have a profound experience from the fashion industry, they’ve worked at a series of renowned fashion houses such as Wooyoungmi and COS. They were inspired to start their own label while working as joint head´s of design at Kanye’s studio in Paris.
CMMN’s collections are continuous, a story under constant development. Inspired by their diverse experiences there is a constant play on contrary elements that are interconnected and combined to create a balance. The label has now established a studio in the creative hub of East London.
The designer for Tonsure is Malte Flagstad, a former Maison Martin Margiela designer, and MA Central Saint Martins graduate. Tonsure is a diverse menswear label with a distinct expression, that was founded in Scandinavia in 2013. His debut collection was launched for AW14.
Flagstad says that his aesthetic is never fixed but develops progressively like we all do. He emphasizes cut, detail, colour, and texture but generally likes to keep things simple, not minimalistic, but simple and honest. The fabrics are solely sourced from Italy and Japan before being manufactured in Europe. In June 2016 Tonsure won the International Woolmark prize European finals.
Henrik Vibskov is a fashion designer that graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2001, and has produced over 30 men’s collections. He’s a member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine and is currently the only Scandinavian designer on the official show schedule of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, a position he´s enjoyed since 2003.
Vibskov is not just a fashion designer, he´s also produced some acclaimed exhibitions. At PS1 – MoMA in New York, Palais de Tokyo in Paris, ICA in London and Kiyomizu-Dera Temple in Kyoto, Japan, just to mention a few. He has also produced several large-scale solo exhibitions at museums and galleries around the world.
Several artists and musicians have been spotted in Henrik Vibskov´s designs, such as M.I.A, Björk, The Arctic Monkeys, Sigur Ros, Franz Ferdinand and Lou Reed.
So there we have them; three of the world´s leading Scandinavian designers that learned their craft at LCF; way to go Scandi peeps!
Photos: Tonsure, CMMN SWDN, Henrik Vibskov
Tags: LCF, London College of Fashion, nordic
Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.
