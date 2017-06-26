Pink Tropical Glossy Kiss

buy soma
The time has come to store away your nude matte shades and make room for the new it-color; PINK! Pigmented glossy lips have made a huge comeback on this year’s Spring/Summer catwalk, brands like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci are only a few names that are obsessed with pink glossy lips.
Pink is not just for “Barbie Girls” and girly-girls nowadays. Badass babes like Rihanna are rocking the bold and settle pinky shades too – if it’s good enough for Rihanna it’s good enough for us!
Don’t be scared of a pop of pink this summer. The good news is (that even though it’s hard to believe) pink looks amazing on every lip shape, skin color, and eye. Pink comes in thousands of different shades, the trick is to look for the right shade of pink hue that suits you. Plus, glossy lips makes your lips appear juicier and fuller = YES PLEASE!
Sephora – Outrageous Effect Volume Lip Gloss (Favorite)
H&M – Pure Lustre Gloss
Estelle & Thild – BioMineral Lip Gloss
MAC – Lipglass in Candy Yum Yum
Images: H&M, Sephora, Estelle&Thild
Featured image: Etsy, make-up-is-an-art.tumblr
Tags: Glossy Glossy, Pink Lipgloss, Summer Makeup
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
